Pakistan Railways to launch Peshawar to Karachi train on Dec 23

December 5, 2018

The Pakistan Railways will launch a new passenger train from Peshawar to Karachi on December 23, Sunday. 

“Around 90% work has been completed, while the work left will be completed before the launch,” a Railways official said.

According to Radio Pakistan, the fare of Rehman Baba Express will be Rs1,350.

Speaking to media in Rawalpindi, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that a new track of over 1,700 kilometers will soon be laid between Karachi and Peshawar to run trains at a speed of 160 kilometers per hour.

The minister said that WiFi services will be provided at all the railway stations across the country and trackers will be installed on all the engines.

 
 
 

