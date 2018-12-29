Pakistan Post lets people to track their orders on mobile phones

Pakistan Post has launched a mobile app to allow people to easily track and trace their orders.

Long gone are the days, when you had to wait days for your parcel.

Download Pakistan Postal services app. RFID stickers for tracking of parcels available for Rs.9 at all postal offices. Tarrifs for variety of services also available on the app for both local and international. Use and help the team improve with feedback https://t.co/HBGnZ1YzG1. pic.twitter.com/OxkRbaaFd8 — PTI (@PTIofficial) December 29, 2018

Postal Services Minister Murad Saeed launched the app on Saturday. He remarked that e-commerce, logistic service, and tracking service will revolutionise the entire system. The RFID stickers for tracking of parcels will only cost Rs9.

On November 13, the government launched ‘same-day delivery’ service for 25 cities to revamp the Pakistan Post.

Pakistan Post is going towards e-commerce, rebranding, mobile money orders and enhanced logistics facilities through its network of 13,000 post offices across the country. According to Radio Pakistan, Murad Saeed said that the Pakistan post has a market of around Rs80 billion.