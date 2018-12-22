Pakistan plans to ease visa policy for 55 countries to revive tourism

December 22, 2018

A beautiful view of lake Saiful Malook- a popular tourist destination in Pakistan. PHOTO: AFP

In an attempt to revive tourism, Pakistan is planning to ease visa restrictions for visitors from 55 countries, Reuters reported Saturday.

Fawad Chaudhry, the information minister, told Reuters that his government is reviewing the visa policies. “We are trying to bring 55 countries into a visa-free region, which includes most of the European countries.”

Earlier this month, Portugal declared Pakistan safe for travel and Fawad Chaudhry is happy about it. “I’m happy our (travel) advisories are changing,” he added.

He said that former Portuguese captain Luis Figo and Brazil’s Kaka were recently denied visas to Pakistan for a promotional visit.

The information minister told Reuters that he called the section officer and he told him that he never heard of Kaka. “I spoke to the interior secretary yesterday and gave him a piece of my mind.”

However, the football greats will be issued visas soon, the minister added.

 
 


