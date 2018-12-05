Pakistan issues visas to 220 Hindu pilgrims from India

December 5, 2018

Photo: Pakistan High Commission New Delhi/Facebook

Pakistan has issued visas to 220 Hindu pilgrims from India to visit a temple in Sukkur.

The pilgrims will participate in the 310th birthday celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib. They reached Pakistan on Wednesday morning and will leave on December 16.

Pakistan and India signed a protocol in 1974 to allow people to visit religious shrines. A large number of Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals and occasions every year, according to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

Shadani Darbar Tirth, a 300-year old temple, is a sacred place for devotees from across the world.

The step seeks to reiterate Pakistan’s resolve to promote religious visits and people-to-people exchanges. “Pakistan remains committed to preserving sacred religious places and providing all possible facilitation for the visiting pilgrims of all faiths,” according to the high commission.

Pakistan recently held the groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur corridor to facilitate Sikh pilgrims.

 
 
 

