Pakistan hands over Hamid Nehal Ansari to Indian authorities at Wagha

Hamid Nehal Ansari, an Indian national who had illegally entered Pakistan in 2012, was released to Indian authorities at the Wagha Border on Tuesday.

Ansari’s jail term ended on December 15. He was tried in a military court and awarded three-year imprisonment on December 15, 2015.

He was arrested in Pakistan in 2012 with a fake Pakistani identity card. India said that Ansari had crossed the border to meet a girl he met online.

The government of Pakistan has signed a treaty with India regarding the exchange of nationals, under which both the governments have at least one month to initiate and complete the process of repatriation.