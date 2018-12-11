Pakistan ‘country of particular concern’ to US for ‘violation’ of religious freedom

United States Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo has designated Pakistan and nine other countries as “countries of particular concern” under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998 for having engaged in or tolerated “systematic, ongoing, [and] egregious violations of religious freedom”.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, Pompeo announced he had placed Burma, China, Eritrea, Iran, North Korea, Pakistan, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan on this list on November 28.

“In far too many places across the globe, individuals continue to face harassment, arrests, or even death for simply living their lives in accordance with their beliefs. The United States will not stand by as spectators in the face of such oppression,” the statement reads.

It added that protecting and promoting international religious freedom is a top foreign policy priority of the Trump administration while safeguarding religious freedom is vital to ensure peace, stability, and prosperity.