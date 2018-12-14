Pakistan brought Afghan Taliban to table for talks with US: PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed that Pakistan has brought the Afghan Taliban to table for talks with the US.

The country which asked Pakistan to ‘do more’ asked us for our help to bring Afghan Taliban to table for the peace process. “They called me ‘Taliban Khan’ when I said that we can’t solve the issue without dialogue,” he remarked while speaking a the 100-day performance ceremony of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Related: Zalmay Khalilzad arrives in Pakistan to facilitate Afghan Taliban peace process

Khan came into power after securing majority seats during the July 25 general election. However, many parties had contested the results. “If anyone wants to challenge the results for any constituency, we are ready because we know the elections were transparent,” Khan said on Friday. He expressed his happiness over the fact that people voted for a new mindset. “[The] PTI won because people [in KP] saw a change for the better in their lives during the party’s government.”

Speaking about Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, he said that people made fun over the appointment. “With a 40 car protocol and four camp offices —the cost of which is borne by taxpayers —the people of Punjab had become habitual of treating the CM as a king”. Buzdar, on the other hand, is spending on the people.

Praising the honesty of KP CM Mehmood Khan, he said a man’s intelligence is useless without honesty. He congratulated the KP CM on establishing five shelter homes in Peshawar by the name of ‘Mehmaan Khana’.

Related: Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurates homeless shelter in Peshawar

Addressing his ministers and MPAs, he said he’s been hearing of the Islamic governance since decades and at the same time we all see the gap between the rich and poor widening. He said our country’s stunted growth rate has never fallen below 40%, which means that the majority has always been on the edge or below the poverty line.

Criticising the education policy of the country, he said our education system makes it impossible for an ordinary child to move up the ladder. “How can a child become a doctor, engineer or anything else if we’re not providing him/her with the right education?” he asked.

Related: After 100 days, the PTI government is all about promises

Warning his ministers, the PM said all ministers should keep in mind that going to office every day is a must—from morning to evening. “I know who goes and who doesn’t. Don’t complain your office is being taken away if you’re absent,” he said. He suggested, “When you get up in the evening, ask yourself if you’ve made any policy that day which will help the underprivileged.”

Emphasising on the need to create businesses, Khan lamented that the country’s environment is such that it creates obstacles for business and investment. “We need to work on ease of doing business to progress.”