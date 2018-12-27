Pakistan and UK ink agreement on exchange of prisoners

Pakistan and the UK signed on Thursday an agreement to restart exchange of prisoners.

The prisoners will now complete their sentences in their native countries and released there too. The reviewed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed by the British High Commissioner Thomas Drew and interior secretary.

The people who have been imprisoned will be exchanged.

The Interior Secretary and I today signed the UK-Pakistan Prisoner Transfer Agreement – alongside Interior Minister @ShehryarAfridi1 and SAPM @ShazadAkbar. An important step for both countries, which will allow prisoners of each to serve their sentences in their home country. pic.twitter.com/7QSmswdFFj — Thomas Drew (@TomDrewUK) December 27, 2018

The MoU is a reflection of the strong bond between the two countries, said the spokesperson of the British embassy.

On September 17, British Home Secretary Sajid Javed announced that two countries will be restarting their prisoner transfer agreement so that prisoners from both countries can serve sentences closer to their families.