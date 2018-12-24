Pakistan and Iran agree to strengthen ties

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi visited Iran on Monday in the second leg of his four nation tour.

He held talks with Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran. The exchanged views on bilateral relations and the regional situation.

Pakistan desires to further promote its political and economic ties with Iran, said the foreign minister. He remarked that improving relations with all its neighbours is the cornerstone of the country’s foreign policy.

Iran is also committed to improving its relations and bilateral cooperation with Pakistan, remarked the Iranian foreign minister.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and other members of the delegation were also present in the meeting.