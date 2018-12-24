Pakistan and Iran agree to strengthen ties

December 24, 2018

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi visited Iran on Monday in the second leg of his four nation tour.

He held talks with Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran. The exchanged views on bilateral relations and the regional situation.

Pakistan desires to further promote its political and economic ties with Iran, said the foreign minister. He remarked that improving relations with all its neighbours is the cornerstone of the country’s foreign policy.

Related: Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrives in Afghanistan on the first leg of four-country visit

Iran is also committed to improving its relations and bilateral cooperation with Pakistan, remarked the Iranian foreign minister.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and other members of the delegation were also present in the meeting.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrives in Afghanistan on the first leg of four-country visit

December 24, 2018 11:14 am

Qureshi to visit Afghanistan, Iran, China and Russia

December 23, 2018 6:34 pm

Pakistani foreign minister hails talks between US, Taliban

December 22, 2018 6:10 pm

Slack shuts down accounts of users who visited Iran

December 21, 2018 9:21 am

Demand for creation of South Punjab province echoes in National Assembly

December 20, 2018 10:14 pm

Hatred stirred by leaders blamed for rise in journalist murders: watchdog

December 18, 2018 10:47 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.