Overseas Pakistanis must pay duty on extra mobile phones: Fawad Chaudhry

December 11, 2018

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry remarked that Pakistan should start owning its tax culture. 

He clarified that overseas Pakistanis have not been stopped from carrying cellphones to the country. They will have to pay tax if they are carrying extra mobile phones, he wrote on Twitter.

Related: Do you have a smuggled phone? It won't work in 2019

“We are importing mobile phones worth $2billion. What will happen if we don’t charge tax on them?”

On November 26, Revenue State Minister Hammad Azhar remarked that people travelling to Pakistan will be allowed to bring only five cellphones per year, of which only one will be customs free.

 

 
 

