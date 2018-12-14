Opposition walks out of NA session after Saad Rafique’s production order not issued

The opposition walked out of the National Assembly Friday afternoon after a production order was not issued for PML-N MNA Khawaja Saad Rafique.

The assembly session was adjourned by Speaker Asad Qaiser due to an incomplete quorum after the opposition walked out.

This is the third day that the production order has not been issued.

Related: Accountability court grants NAB 10-day physical remand of Khawaja Saad Rafique, his brother Salman Rafique

BNP-Mengal head Akhtar Mengal said it is very upsetting that the order hasn’t been issued. PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said they have been asking for three days for the speaker to issue a production order.

The next session has been called on Monday at 4pm and if the production order is not issued then, then the opposition is also expected to stage a walkout.

Rafique and his brother have been arrested by NAB in the Paragon Housing case. On December 12, the bureau was granted their 10-day physical remand.
 
 

