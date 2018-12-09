Operation to clear Karachi’s Gharibabad railway track to start on Monday

December 9, 2018




An anti-encroachment drive, which aims to clear the track for Karachi Circular Railway project, will begin from Monday onwards.

The first stop will be Gharibabad. The encroachments near Gulshan-e-Iqbal's Gillani Station will be removed, along with the Gharibabad furniture market.

All the encroachments near the railway track in Gulberg will be cleared too.

Related: Work begins to clear the way for the Karachi Circular Railway

Many shopkeepers have already moved their possessions. On December 12, the drive will turn towards North Nazimabad.

On November 17, the Supreme Court issued orders to immediately revive the Circular Railway in Karachi and told the authorities to remove encroachments from railway tracks across the city. Deputy superintendent of Railways told the judge that the railways land in various areas of the city was encroached upon.

Justice Gulzar told the authorities to have the railways tracks cleared through the deputy commissioners.

The DHA and cantonment boards have also been ordered to remove encroachments from the railway tracks.

 
 
 
 

