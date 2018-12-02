Only Sharif family is being targeted, Nawaz tells NAB Lahore DG

December 2, 2018

A meeting was held between Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and NAB Lahore Shahzad Saleem DG on Sunday.

During the meeting, Nawaz expressed his reservations with the investigation of the NAB. “Only the Sharif family is being targeted,” he said. The former prime minister remarked that there is no air in the room where Shehbaz is being kept.

The director general said that Shehbaz is being provided with all facilities. “The progress depends on cases, not faces,” he remarked.

However, the NAB spokesperson has denied the meeting.

Related: Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif reunite at the Ministers’ Enclave in Islamabad

On November 26, Nawaz Sharif met his brother Shehbaz Sharif at the Ministers’ Enclave in Islamabad.

During the meeting, Nawaz asked his younger brother, who is also the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, about his health. He also discussed with him the political situation in the country and the NAB case. They also discussed talks with opposition parties.

 

 
 
 

