Only a tenth of Pakistan foreign debt owed to Beijing: Umar

One question that has long bothered the Pakistani public and the US is the lack of transparency around the terms and conditions for investments and loans Beijing has pledged to Islamabad as part of its Belt and Road Initiative flagship project: the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The question has become increasingly important because it can make or break Pakistan’s case for another bailout from the International Monetary Fund when they resume talks in January. So it came as no surprise to our finance minister, Asad Umar, when Stephen Sackur, host of the BBC’s HARDtalk, accused his government of refusing to make public details of the CPEC projects and sought an answer from him.

“It’s not true,” Umar said. Details of the CPEC investment (not the loans) is public. The investment is almost entirely in energy. The information is available on the website of the power sector’s regulator. And details of the loans were shared with the IMF when its team came to Pakistan. “After the first meeting, I didn’t hear any questions from them because there is nothing to hide,” Umar said. Reports of a lack of transparency were a function of ‘mistrust’ built by the perception shaped by the media.

Related: Is Pakistan having second thoughts about CPEC?

Indeed, details of the energy projects have been available on NEPRA’s website—but there is no information about the loans and their terms. Thiswas the case before this government came to power and now that it is at the helm.

The Chinese loans once again hit the headlines after the US, which is in a trade war with China, expressed its concerns that Pakistan’s IMF loan would be used to pay Chinese loans. “The US is the world’s largest debtor to China, owing $1.3 trillion. So it should worry about its own China debt problem,” Umar told the BBC. He added that Pakistan went into 12 IMF programs in 30 years, but no one questions it about its foreign loans. “Why was the same question not asked when the lenders were western banks?”

The finance minister said Pakistan owes only a tenth of our foreign loans to China. However, data released by the Government of Pakistan’s Economic Affairs Division shows that the contribution of Chinese money, as a portion of our overall borrowing, has increased this year.

Related: Enter the Dragon: How invested is China in Pakistan?

In the previous fiscal year, Pakistan had borrowed $10.7 billion in foreign loans and more than a fifth of this came from Chinese banks. Their share in the July-October period this year went up to 33%.

Sackur, the host, confronted Umar with tough questions on issues ranging from the Saudi aid package to economic reforms and censorship of the media, but a calm and composed Umar gave articulate answers and defended the government’s policies.

There is no opposition to CPEC by the people of Balochistan since their elected representative himself was a part of the delegation that visited China and insisted on more investment in the province, Umar said, acknowledging security threats in the region, for which he blamed India. He disagreed with the host on whether the PTI government was failing. “The country is moving in the right direction and hope is very much in the air,” he said referring to recent surveys without specifically naming any.

Sackur asked if supporting the Saudi regime in Yemen was a price worth paying for the $6 billion in Saudi aid. Umar replied that their military ties span five decades and are not about to break whether one agreed or disagreed with the Saudis on how to handle the Yemen crisis.

Economy

Pakistan is facing a serious risk of defaulting on its foreign payments because of a critically low dollar reserves. Umar said they have taken several decisions to put the economy back on track. The minister said they didn’t wait for the IMF to tell them what reforms are need, and instead took some difficult decisions (rupee devaluation, interest rate hike, increase in taxes and gas and electricity prices etc) before even signing any agreement with them.

Related: IMF may seek details of Chinese debt before processing Pakistan’s bailout request

“Both the fiscal and monitory policy have been moving in the very direction of the reforms that are needed. We don’t need the IMF to dictate us to do that,” he said. “There’s no difference of opinion in terms of what needs to be done; it’s the pace, the sequence and the extent which has been discussed [with the IMF].”

Umar acknowledged that revenue generation is central to being able to deal with the challenges facing his government in key areas of healthcare, education and tax reforms. “We have separated tax policy from tax administration, which is central to the reform effort. Almost the entire top leadership in the revenue authority has been changed and we have made changes in the law, which allows the application of modern technology, the use of data analytics, and algorithms to figure out where the tax evasion is taking place.”

The government has developed lists of high net worth individuals, a database of more than 700,000, who are evading taxes and 3,100 of them have already been issued notices. “First, we want to pick on the big ones, make them an example and then expand the net.”

When questioned about accusations that his government is aiding and abetting a situation in which the army has quietly but effectively set restrictions on reporting lines of control, effectively gagging the media, Umar disagreed. “Being democrats, free and independent media is in our interest,” he said.