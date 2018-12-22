Only 2,500 of the 16,022 suspects arrested for terrorism in the last 5 years were sentenced by courts

December 22, 2018

Photo: AFP

In the past five years, 16,022 people have been arrested in Pakistan on suspicion of being terrorists.

The CTD submitted a report to the interior ministry recently in which it gave details about the arrests of suspected terrorists in the country.

Of the 16,022 people arrested, most – 10,993 — were from Punjab. There were 2,728 from Sindh, 1,967 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 147 from Balochistan, 61 from Islamabad Capital Territory and 126 from Gilgit Baltistan.

Around 2,500 were handed punishments by courts and 376 of them were hanged to death on charges of terrorism.

 
 


