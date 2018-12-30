No one has the guts to arrest Bilawal, says Khursheed Shah

No one has the guts to arrest Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, says PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah. In fact, he says the young PPP chairperson’s arrest isn’t possible.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, the former leader of the opposition in the National Assembly said that cases are being registered based on suppositions. Filling jails with politicians is dangerous for the country, he said.

Several members of the PPP – like Bilawal, his father Asif Ali Zardari, aunt Faryal Talpur and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah among several others – have been placed on the Exit Control List in a money laundering and fake accounts case. A JIT formed by the Supreme Court submitted a report in which it leveled serious allegations against the PPP heads. Zardari has been summoned for the next hearing on December 31.

Shah said that there was no way to bring in governor rule in the province without stepping on the law. He also ruled out chances of in house changes in the province.

The PTI has called for CM Murad Ali Shah to resign after his name was added to the ECL. Recently, PTI leaders have been making sounds about forming the government in the province.

He also said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has done nothing other than apprehend politicians. Now, he is trying to hide his ineptitude, he said.

“We all know Imran Khan was brought into power and he is doing the work that no other politician would do,” he said.

He accused that someone was trying to bring in a one-party system by strengthening one party and letting the rest grow weaker. He said people trying to do this were standing against the law.