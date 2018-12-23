No chance of midterm elections in the country, says Naeemul Haq

Speaking to the media in Lahore on Sunday, he said whatever the prime minister has said about midterm elections has been taken the wrong way by the media.Speaking about corruption, he said PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif looted the country’s wealth. He said the assets of every person involved in corruption should be seized.Until the corrupt are not punished, the country will not progress, said Haq. The prime minister has said that corruption will not be tolerated, he added.In order to maintain strong ties with the people, they will be holding rallies, he announced. There will be major investment in the country very soon, he hinted.He also said that the government had decided that the only way for the country to progress would be for the opposition and government to work together. We didn't want these issues to become a stumbling block in Pakistan's progress, said Haq.We have finalised 38 standing committees, he said, explaining that the heads of 20 committees will be from the government, whereas 18 committees will be headed by opposition leaders. The special assistant said that leaders from the PPP and PML-N had met National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and assured him of their cooperation.