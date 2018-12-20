Nine-year-old Lahore girl’s uncle, two others undergo DNA test in rape, murder case

December 20, 2018

DNA tests of three suspects accused of being involved in the rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Lahore were conducted on Thursday.

The girl’s mother is currently in Saudia Arabia performing Umrah.

Investigation officer Ahmed Nawaz said the girl’s uncle and two others were taken into custody. He added that the results of the DNA report will confirm the facts of the case.

According to the postmortem report, she was raped before being murdered, said the police.

The girl’s mother was living with her daughter at her brother’s place after separation from her husband. Meanwhile, the nine-year-old girl’s brother was living with his father.

The victim’s father, Tariq Jameel, was visited by the father of Zainab, an eight-year-old girl who was brutally raped and murdered earlier this year in Kasur.

Zainab’s father, Amin Ansari, said the culprits should be hanged in such incidents.

The victim’s mother could not be contacted.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and ordered the IG to submit a report to him. He has said that justice will be provided to the family at all costs.

 
 


