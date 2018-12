The body of a nine-year-old girl, who was raped, was found hanging in the Lohari Gate area in Lahore on Wednesday.

Police said the minor lived at her uncle’s house. He was taken into custody on suspicion of being involved.

The minor’s mother has gone for Umrah to Saudia Arabia. According to post-mortem report, she was raped before being murdered, said police.

Related: Man sentenced to death for raping, murdering six-year-old

Her body was sent to a morgue while further investigation is under way.