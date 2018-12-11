Nine-year-old boy shot dead in Sukkur for asking friend to return Rs1,000

A nine-year-old boy was shot dead by his friend in Sukkur on Tuesday morning.

The friend confessed and has been arrested.

According to the police, Ali Raza asked his friend to return Rs1,000 he lent him after which the suspect killed him. “He was threatening me that if I didn’t return him the money then he would complain to my brother. I was scared of my brother finding out,” said the suspect.

Related: Gujranwala teenager killed for scoring more runs than his friend

On November 4, a friendly match of cricket turned violent after a teenager ending up killing his friend for scoring more runs. Sajid and Idrees had placed a bet to see who will be the highest scorer. Sajid was enraged when 14-year-old Idrees won the bet. He ended up smashing his friend’s head with a bat.

Idrees couldn’t survive the injury and succumbed to death at the hospital.