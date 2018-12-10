Nine-year-old boy raped, strangled to death in Karachi’s Manghopir

December 10, 2018

A nine-year-old boy was strangled to death after being raped in Karachi’s Manghopir area, the police said Monday.

The boy, a student of class two and resident of Orangi Town, had disappeared three days ago while coming to home from his father’s shop.

His body was found in an empty plot in Manghopir on Monday. It was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed hospital for a post-mortem which confirmed that the child was sexually abused before being strangled to death.

The nine-year-old boy’s relatives said they had approached the police after he disappeared, who didn’t cooperate with the family.

“It happened with our child today and tomorrow it could happen to other children,” the boy’s aunt told SAMAA TV. “We want justice.”

His father said that the family had no dispute with anyone and he couldn’t say who could this to his son.

 
 
 

See Also

Religious seminaries on main roads will be relocated, decides Sindh apex committee

December 10, 2018 10:05 pm

Snow blankets parts of Pakistan

December 10, 2018 4:09 pm

Work to clear the way for Karachi Circular Railway to start from Gharibabad

December 10, 2018 12:07 pm

Operation to clear Karachi’s Gharibabad railway track to start on Monday

December 9, 2018 8:17 pm

Government wants to protect and promote investment, PM Khan tells Karachi businessmen

December 9, 2018 7:10 pm

Police use water cannon to disperse protesters at Karachi’s Zainab Market

December 9, 2018 5:05 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.