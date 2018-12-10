Nine-year-old boy raped, strangled to death in Karachi’s Manghopir

A nine-year-old boy was strangled to death after being raped in Karachi’s Manghopir area, the police said Monday.

The boy, a student of class two and resident of Orangi Town, had disappeared three days ago while coming to home from his father’s shop.

His body was found in an empty plot in Manghopir on Monday. It was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed hospital for a post-mortem which confirmed that the child was sexually abused before being strangled to death.

The nine-year-old boy’s relatives said they had approached the police after he disappeared, who didn’t cooperate with the family.

“It happened with our child today and tomorrow it could happen to other children,” the boy’s aunt told SAMAA TV. “We want justice.”

His father said that the family had no dispute with anyone and he couldn’t say who could this to his son.