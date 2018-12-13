Nigerian woman caught smuggling narcotics worth Rs700m at Karachi airport

Around four kilogrammes of heroin were found in the possession of a Nigerian woman from Qatar. The narcotics were hidden in food cans.Last week, the Anti-Narcotics Force had arrested two drug peddlers from Karachi’s Jodia Bazar. According to an official, one kilogramme of ice and around 1,000 tablets of ecstasy were recovered from their possession.The accused were identified as Niaz Muhammad and Kaleem Ullah. The approximate value of the recovered drugs in the international market is Rs1.5 million.