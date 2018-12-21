NGO administrator arrested for sexually harassing children in Attock

The suspect, identified as Syed Abrar Shah, was arrested from his NGO, Panah, on Thursday night.Shah was arrested after the uncle of a girl approached the police with a written application, the police said. The complainant said that the suspect was sexually abusing young women.Police have rescued at least 16 children, aged between 4 to 16 years, and three female workers during a late night raid at Shah’s NGO. The children and NGO workers have confirmed that the accused was sexually harassing them. The children were sent to their relatives’ homes after identification.A court has sent remanded Shah into police custody for three days. The suspect denied the charges.“I am 60-year-old heart and sugar patient,” Shah said. “I am a married man and my wife lives with me in the NGO office.”