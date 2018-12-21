NGO administrator arrested for sexually harassing children in Attock

Attock police have arrested the administrator of a local NGO for sexually harassing young women.

The suspect, identified as Syed Abrar Shah, was arrested from his NGO, Panah, on Thursday night.

Shah was arrested after the uncle of a girl approached the police with a written application, the police said. The complainant said that the suspect was sexually abusing young women.

Police have rescued at least 16 children, aged between 4 to 16 years, and three female workers during a late night raid at Shah’s NGO. The children and NGO workers have confirmed that the accused was sexually harassing them. The children were sent to their relatives’ homes after identification.

A court has sent remanded Shah into police custody for three days. The suspect denied the charges.

“I am 60-year-old heart and sugar patient,” Shah said. “I am a married man and my wife lives with me in the NGO office.”
 
 


