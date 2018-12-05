New JIT to be formed to investigate Model Town case

The Supreme Court disposed of the suo motu notice taken on the PAT’s request for a new JIT in the Model Town case on Wednesday. The Punjab government has agreed to form a new JIT to investigate the case.

A five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, heard PAT chief Tahirul Qadri’s statement during Wednesday’s hearing.

Qadri said that 10 people were killed and 71 injured during the incident. According to our information, around 510 people were injured, he said.

The first FIR was registered by the police and the first JIT was formed on the police’s FIR.

The PAT head said that the Justice Najafi headed commission was also formed, for which it was very difficult for them to get the report. For four and a half years we haven’t gotten justice, he informed the court.

Now we feel that the door of justice has opened, he said. He informed the court that 23 of the 157 witnesses had recorded their statements.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said that after former Punjab IG Mushtaq Sukhera was made a suspect in the case, the statements had to be recorded again.

The Punjab advocate general informed the court that the provincial government wants an impartial investigation into the matter. It has no issues with the formation of a new JIT, he said.

If there are no issues, then go do your work, said Justice Nisar. The court ordered the government to form a new JIT in the case. The JIT should present its findings and make them a part of the trial, the bench ordered.