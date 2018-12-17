Nawaz’s lawyer completes final arguments in Flagship reference

Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer completed on Monday final arguments in Flagship reference on Monday.

Nawaz appeared in an accountability court. Khawaja Haris, who is representing the former prime minister, said that the documents submitted by the prosecution pertaining to Capital FZE are fake. The documents showed that Nawaz was employed at the company.

He remarked that Nawaz has nothing to do with transactions of Hasan Nawaz’s companies. The documents on which the JIT—formed to probe Nawaz’s assets in Panama case—depended didn’t even mention Nawaz’s name, he said.

Related: Nawaz’s lawyer gives concluding arguments in Flagship reference

Haris pointed out that no bank documents were presented regarding Nawaz’s income. Judge Arshad Malik asked: “Does the income matter hold any importance after the verdict of Supreme Court?” The screenshots of the documents pertaining to Nawaz’s income were not verified, Haris said. The judge said that documents also have Nawaz’s signature on them. Haris remarked that it was a photocopy of the documents. “It still needs to be proven if there was Nawaz’s signature on the documents,” he added.

Judge asked the NAB prosecutor if he made any effort to verify the documents. He said that the documents were sent to MLA but they didn’t get any response.

NAB will start giving its concluding arguments from Tuesday onwards.