Nawaz to submit important UK document in court on Friday

Former PM Nawaz Sharif has obtained a verified document of his son Hussain Nawaz’s property from UK’s Land Registry, SAMAA TV reported Thursday.

Nawaz’s lawyers will submit the document in the accountability court on Friday at 12PM.

On December 19, the accountability court reserved its verdict in Flagship and Al Azizia corruption references against Sharif. The court will announce the verdict on December 24, Monday.

During the hearing on Wednesday, Nawaz’s lawyer Khajawa Harris requested the court to give them a week’s time as they were expecting a document from the UK. The court declined his request.

However, the court told Harris that he could submit the document if they receive it before December 24.