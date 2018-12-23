Nawaz to hear verdict on Al Azizia and Flagship references in court

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will appear in court to hear the verdict on Al Azizia and Flagship references against him.

An accountability court reserved the verdict on December 19.

He made the decision to go to court during a meeting with brother, Shehbaz Sharif. The former Punjab chief minister is in NAB custody over alleged involvement in Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing scam. The Sharif brothers discussed the plan for action for the future.

The meeting, which lasted two hours, was held at the Ministers’ Enclave in Islamabad. Shehbaz’s family attended the meeting too.

On December 21, the party leadership decided that an advisory council will run the PML-N affairs if Nawaz Sharif is arrested on December 24. The party leadership considered the names of Raja Zafarul Haq, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Pervaiz Rashid, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Rana Sanaullah for the head of the advisory council.

According to sources, former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will lead it. Azma Bokhari, one of the firebrand party leaders, will lead the PML-N social media cell.

Reporting by Waseem Abbas.