Nawaz Sharif’s guards attack SAMAA TV cameraman in Islamabad

The cameraman, identified as Wajid Ali, was making Nawaz's footage while he was leaving. During the shooting, Ali's camera hit the face of Nawaz’s chief protocol officer.The bodyguard told his subordinates to teach Ali ‘a lesson’ and they punched and kicked him. In one video, Ali could be seen lying on the road, while a guard comes and kicks him in the face.The cameraman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is being treated.The journalists protested the attacked. "The guards belonged to a private company and they hit him mercilessly," said one of the protesters."I am with the cameraman in the hospital and he is going undergoing tests," said PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb said. "We will take action against the guard."She remarked that Nawaz had left parliament when the attacked occurred, adding that he found out about it later. "Nawaz himself called me and informed me about it." She said that strict action will be taken against the guard.Asad Qaiser, the National Assembly speaker, has taken notice of the assault and instructed the authorities to register a case against the guard.The speaker told the authorities to not to allow guards of the politicians in parliament.