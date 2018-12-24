Nawaz Sharif will be given better class cell in Kot Lakhpat jail

Former PM Nawaz Sharif, who was sentenced to seven years in jail in the Al-Azizia corruption reference, will be shifted to Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail on Tuesday morning.

Nawaz Sharif will be provided a better class cell in prison, according to a notification issued by the Punjab home ministry.

The former PM will be given a room next to his brother Shehbaz Sharif’s room in the jail’s security ward.

Nawaz Sharif will be able to watch television and read newspapers in his cell. He will also be given a mattress.

He could also ask for food from home.

Nawaz Sharif is not the only high-profile politician who has been kept in Kot Lakhpat jail. PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, former president Asif Ali Zardari and senior PML-N leader Javed Hashmi were also kept in Kot Lakhpat in the past.