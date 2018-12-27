Nawaz Sharif misses wife, asks daughter to bring Kulsoom Nawaz’s photos to jail

December 27, 2018

Nawaz Sharif has told his daughter that he needs his late wife Kulsoom Nawaz’s photos, Maryam Nawaz said Thursday.

In a tweet, Maryam said that she went to see her father at Kot Lakhpat jail and found him in high spirits.

On December 24, an accountability court sentenced the former PM to seven years in jail in Al-Azizia corruption reference.

“I asked him if he needed anything from home and he said yes, Kalsoom’s photos,” Maryam tweeted.

Kusloom Nawaz lost her life to cancer in London in September this year when Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were in Adiala jail.

Maryam and his father were sentenced to seven and 10 years in jail Avenfield properties case in July, 2018. However, their sentences were suspended by the Islamabad High Court on September 19.

 
 


