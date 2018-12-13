Nawaz Sharif to face another JIT in Pakpattan shrine case

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will have to face another joint investigation team in the Pakpattan shrine case.

He is accused of illegally transferring 8,000 kanals of the Auqaf department’s land to Dewan Ghulam Qutab during his tenure as Punjab chief minister in 1985.

The Supreme Court ordered the formation of a JIT, with NACTA Director General Khalid Dad as its head. It will comprise ISI and IB officials as well. The investigation team has been ordered to submit its terms of reference in a week. The team members have been summoned on December 27, Thursday.

Nawaz submitted his reply in the case on Thursday. The defence lawyer said that the PML-N head doesn’t have any problems with whoever the court hands over the investigation to.

“Nawaz Sharif is taking the risk of facing a JIT again,” remarked Chief Justice Saqib Nisar. He asked if Nawaz has reviewed his records. “You said that the secretary gave the fake permission.”

On December 4, Nawaz told the court that JITs cannot be trusted. “I didn’t have a good experience with JITs before.” He was referring to the JIT formed to probe the Panama Leaks case against him. Following its investigation, Nawaz was disqualified as the country’s premier and had to step down from his post.

“The case is 32 years old. I don’t even remember it,” Nawaz told the court. “I will tell you the case’s background. The case has been filed by those who claim ownership of the Auqaf department’s land,” said the chief justice. Even the high court said that the land belonged to the Auqaf department.