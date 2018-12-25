Nawaz Sharif shifted to Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore

The PML-N leader was sentenced to seven years in jail on Monday by an accountability court in the Al Azizia case.Nawaz had requested the court to shift him to the Lahore jail instead of Adiala, which the court allowed.PML-N workers celebrated his birthday outside the jail on Tuesday morning before he left the jail. They cut a cake.He was transported from Adiala amid strict security.His lawyers have begun preparing their petition challenging the accountability court’s ruling in the case. NAB, on the other hand, will also be challenging the court’s verdict in the Flagship reference. The court acquitted him in the case.They have 10 days to challenge the verdicts.