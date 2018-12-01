Nawaz Sharif and Maryam to meet Shehbaz on Sunday

December 1, 2018

Photo: AFP

NAB has granted permission for Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz to meet his brother Shehbaz on Sunday.

This is the first time the bureau has granted them permission to do so.

They are expected to discuss the NAB case against Shehbaz, the political situation in the country and party matters.

Related: Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif reunite at the Minister’s Enclave in Islamabad

On November 26, the brothers were able to meet on November 26 at the Minister’s Enclave in Islamabad while Shehbaz was on transit remand. Shehbaz’s official residence there had been declared a sub-jail.

Shehbaz is in NAB custody while he is being investigated in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing case.

 
 
 

