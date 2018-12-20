Nawaz and Shehbaz meet to discuss plan of action after Dec 24 accountability court verdict

December 20, 2018




Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif met at Parliament House on Thursday morning to discuss the accountability court verdict in the Al-Azizia and Flagship references. 

During their meeting, they discussed what to do on December 24, when the verdict will be announced.

If the verdict is in their favour, they will stay silent but if it is not, they will take their fight to the people.

During the meeting, their private guards were not allowed inside Parliament House after protests by journalists. Nawaz’s guard recently assaulted a SAMAA TV cameraman, landing him in the hospital.
 
 


