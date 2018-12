Law enforcers, like all other citizens, can often be seen wasting time on their mobile phones.

In a bid to discipline officers, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Javed Iqbal imposed a ban on Monday on the accountability watchdog’s officers using their cell phones on duty.

In addition to this, officers up to grade 18 now must also be in uniform, according to the NAB chairperson. The officers are also not allowed to have visitors, unless on official business, during office hours.