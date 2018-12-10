NAB finds approver against former PM in rental power case

December 10, 2018

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) decided to file an interim reference against former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf in a rental power case on Monday.

The accountability watchdog has found an approver against Mr Ashraf. The manager of Sahiwal-Multan project Rana Amjad has agreed to testify against the former prime minister.

The accountability court has approved NAB’s request to include Rana’s name into the witness list.

Mr Ashraf is accused of misusing authority during his tenure as the minister for water and power to obtain approval from the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and the cabinet for an increase in the down payment to the rental power companies from 7% to 14%, amounting to about Rs22 billion.

However, the former prime minister had refused to plead guilty in the previous hearings and the NAB was told to gather all the relevant evidence against the accused.

 
 
 

