NAB asks Usman Dar to submit proof against Khawaja Asif

The accountability bureau has asked Usman Dar to submit proof of Khawaja Asif’s foreign investment.

Dar had approached NAB to start an investigation against the former defence minister.

NAB wrote a letter to the PM’s special adviser on Wednesday.

On August 16, the anti-graft body has also ordered initiation of inquiries against former federal minister Khawaja Asif, former provincial irrigation minister of Sindh Zafar Ali Laghari, former MNA Abdul Hakeem Baloch, former MNA captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar, PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan and others.