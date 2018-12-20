NA speaker issues Khawaja Saad Rafique’s production order

December 20, 2018

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser issued on Thursday the production order for PML-N MNA Khawaja Saad Rafique.

The production order is for the current National Assembly session.

It has been issued under Rule 108, which allows the speaker to summon any member of the assembly who is in official custody for a session if he deems their presence necessary

Related: NAB arrests Saad Rafique, brother in Paragon housing scandal

Rafique and his brother were arrested by NAB in the Paragon Housing case on December 11. Earlier, members of the opposition had raised the issue of Rafique’s production order not being issued.

An accountability court has granted him seven-day transit remand till December 26. His physical remand is expiring on December 22.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Nawaz Sharif’s guards attack SAMAA TV cameraman in Islamabad

December 17, 2018 9:40 pm

Hanif Abbasi’s daughter resigns from Benazir Bhutto Hospital due to ‘political victimisation’

December 17, 2018 10:23 am

Is the government using NAB to ‘target’ the opposition?

December 14, 2018 9:02 pm

Opposition walks out of NA session after Saad Rafique’s production order not issued

December 14, 2018 1:29 pm

Accountability court grants NAB 10-day physical remand of Khawaja Saad Rafique, his brother Salman Rafique

December 12, 2018 1:31 pm

Sharif brothers meet in Islamabad as court extends Shehbaz’s transit remand

December 12, 2018 11:25 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.