NA speaker issues Khawaja Saad Rafique’s production order

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser issued on Thursday the production order for PML-N MNA Khawaja Saad Rafique.

The production order is for the current National Assembly session.

It has been issued under Rule 108, which allows the speaker to summon any member of the assembly who is in official custody for a session if he deems their presence necessary

Rafique and his brother were arrested by NAB in the Paragon Housing case on December 11. Earlier, members of the opposition had raised the issue of Rafique’s production order not being issued.

An accountability court has granted him seven-day transit remand till December 26. His physical remand is expiring on December 22.