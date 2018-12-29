Muslims banned from Friday prayers in park in India’s Noida

December 29, 2018

Muslim employees of multinational companies have been barred from saying Friday prayers in a community park in India’s Noida. 

A Noida police officer issued a circular informing the multinational companies in Sector 58 to stop their employees from saying their prayers at the park.

The community park was used for prayers because the area mosque couldn’t accommodate the Muslim employees.

According to Anas Tanwir and Sanobar Fatma, the park in the morning is filled with people swearing allegiance to a saffron flag and taking an oath to transform our Secular Socialist Republic into a theocratic Hindu State. The police haven’t placed a ban on all religious gatherings, but only Muslim have been prohibited.

 

In response to this, three private companies came forward to offer space to their employees to pray on their office rooftops, reported Hindustan Times.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

India on brink of victory despite Cummins’ late resistance

December 29, 2018 1:44 pm

Australia teeter on brink after India set them 399 to win

December 29, 2018 10:02 am

India to send three-person crew on landmark space mission

December 28, 2018 10:54 pm

Indian cops blame rats for drinking over 1,000 litres of seized liquor

December 28, 2018 8:23 pm

India in command despite Cummins’ fiery burst

December 28, 2018 12:28 pm

Indian Parliament passes bill criminalising instant triple talaq among Muslims

December 27, 2018 11:12 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.