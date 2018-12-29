Muslims banned from Friday prayers in park in India’s Noida

Muslim employees of multinational companies have been barred from saying Friday prayers in a community park in India’s Noida.

A Noida police officer issued a circular informing the multinational companies in Sector 58 to stop their employees from saying their prayers at the park.

The community park was used for prayers because the area mosque couldn’t accommodate the Muslim employees.

According to Anas Tanwir and Sanobar Fatma, the park in the morning is filled with people swearing allegiance to a saffron flag and taking an oath to transform our Secular Socialist Republic into a theocratic Hindu State. The police haven’t placed a ban on all religious gatherings, but only Muslim have been prohibited.

In response to this, three private companies came forward to offer space to their employees to pray on their office rooftops, reported Hindustan Times.