MQM-London killed Ali Raza Abidi, claims Faisal Vawda

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has said that members of the MQM-London were involved in the murder of former MQM MNA Ali Raza Abidi in Karachi.

Speaking to the media outside the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry on Friday, he said the factions — the MQM-Pakistan and London — are fighting with each other.

He said if you examine the last three speeches of MQM founder Altaf Hussain you will see a pattern.

He said the Sindh government is asleep but they won’t let Abidi’s murderers get away, even if they have to dig them up.

Abidi was killed outside his house in Karachi’s Defence on Tuesday night. Two assailants on a motorcycle shot him and then fled.