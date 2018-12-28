MQM-London killed Ali Raza Abidi, claims Faisal Vawda

December 28, 2018

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has said that members of the MQM-London were involved in the murder of former MQM MNA Ali Raza Abidi in Karachi.

Speaking to the media outside the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry on Friday, he said the factions — the MQM-Pakistan and London — are fighting with each other.

He said if you examine the last three speeches of MQM founder Altaf Hussain you will see a pattern.

Related: CCTV footage shows motorcyclists firing at Ali Raza Abidi in Karachi

He said the Sindh government is asleep but they won’t let Abidi’s murderers get away, even if they have to dig them up.

Abidi was killed outside his house in Karachi’s Defence on Tuesday night. Two assailants on a motorcycle shot him and then fled.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

MQM-Haqiqi worker gunned down in Karachi’s Lines Area

December 28, 2018 9:01 am

Federal govt points finger at MQM’s ‘South African gangs’ for unrest in Karachi

December 27, 2018 7:18 pm

Six-member investigation team formed to investigate Ali Raza Abidi’s murder

December 27, 2018 12:11 pm

Policeman killed, another injured in Karachi attack

December 27, 2018 12:27 am

Investigators identify weapon used in Ali Raza Abidi’s murder

December 26, 2018 8:56 pm

Nawaz may fly out of the country in a month, predicts Rehman Malik

December 26, 2018 7:34 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Aftab Siddiqui

Muhammad Toheed

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.