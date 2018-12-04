Mohammad Hafeez announces Test retirement

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has announced his retirement from Test cricket after an indifferent run of form in the series against New Zealand.

The 38-year-old Hafeez, who averaged just over 38 in a 55-Test career that spanned over 15 years, scored 20, 10, nine in the three innings before the third Test in Abu Dhabi.

Things came to a head when Hafeez was dismissed for a duck in the first over of the innings by Trent Boult.

Hafeez announced his retirement after the second day’s play of the third and final Test in Abu Dhabi and will be taking his leave after the clash.

He has informed the selectors that he is going to focus on his limited-overs form, with the 2019 World Cup not that far away.