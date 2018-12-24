Missing persons matter to be resolved on a priority basis: PM Khan

December 24, 2018

Prime Minister Imran Khan remarked on Monday that the cases pertaining to missing persons will be resolved on a priority basis. 

Khan met with Balochistan National Party head Sardar Akhtar Mengal on Monday. The two parties decided to form a commission to probe the issue.

BNP’s six-point agenda was discussed in the meeting. The party raised concerns on issues pertaining to education, health, employment opportunities and the fishing industry. Khan said that these problems will be solved at all costs. PM Khan assured them that the government will support their demands.

Balochistan’s problems are grave and we are trying to solve them on a priority basis, Khan said.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Agha Hasan Baloch, Muhammad Hashim, Professor Shahnaz Baloch, and MPAs Hammal Kalmati and Sana Baloch. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and PM’s special assistant Naeemul Haque met them.

 

 

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

There will be no compromise on the accountability process: PM Khan

December 24, 2018 2:00 pm

Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrives in Afghanistan on the first leg of four-country visit

December 24, 2018 11:14 am

MQM and PPP emerge victorious in Karachi’s local government elections

December 24, 2018 10:16 am

PM Imran Khan summons PTI leaders for an important meeting

December 24, 2018 10:08 am

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa LG election: Unofficial results pour in

December 24, 2018 9:49 am

No chance of midterm elections in the country, says Naeemul Haq

December 23, 2018 3:32 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.