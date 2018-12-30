Meeting with Qatri leadership productive, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

December 30, 2018

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has termed his meeting on Sunday with the Qatari leadership as productive.

He was received at the airport by senior officials of the Qatri Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Pakistani Embassy in Doha for his one-day official visit to Qatar.

The Afghan reconciliation process, bilateral relations and other important regional and global issues were discussed during Qureshi’s meeting with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and other top officials.

Qureshi’s Qatrai counterpart assured they will provide more Pakistanis with employment opportunities in the Gulf state.

Meanwhile, Qureshi assured that Pakistan would provide support at every level for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Doha.

The Qatri foreign minister appreciated Pakistan’s role in bringing regional stability.

Qureshi said Qatar is an important country of the region that has always supported Pakistan’s stance over the Afghan peace process.

He said Qatar is a trustworthy and friendly country of Pakistan.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

No one has the guts to arrest Bilawal, says Khursheed Shah

December 30, 2018 3:49 pm

Policeman shot dead in Swabi

December 30, 2018 3:25 pm

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Qatar on one-day visit

December 30, 2018 9:56 am

Good news for overseas workers: Qatar sets up visa facilitation centre in Islamabad

December 28, 2018 4:02 pm

American adventurer completes solo trek across Antarctica

December 27, 2018 11:19 pm

Aquaman makes a big splash to top US box office

December 27, 2018 9:23 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.