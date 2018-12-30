Meeting with Qatri leadership productive, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has termed his meeting on Sunday with the Qatari leadership as productive.

He was received at the airport by senior officials of the Qatri Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Pakistani Embassy in Doha for his one-day official visit to Qatar.

The Afghan reconciliation process, bilateral relations and other important regional and global issues were discussed during Qureshi’s meeting with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and other top officials.

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi has held discussions with his Qatri counterpart Shaikh Muhammad bin Abdul Rehman Al-Thani in Doha. Bilaterla and regional issues discussed. Qatri FM appreciated Pakistan’s positive efforts for peace and reconciliation in #Afghanistan. @MofaQatar_EN pic.twitter.com/7U7oFn5Ctl — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) December 30, 2018

Qureshi’s Qatrai counterpart assured they will provide more Pakistanis with employment opportunities in the Gulf state.

Meanwhile, Qureshi assured that Pakistan would provide support at every level for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Doha.

The Qatri foreign minister appreciated Pakistan’s role in bringing regional stability.

Qureshi said Qatar is an important country of the region that has always supported Pakistan’s stance over the Afghan peace process.

He said Qatar is a trustworthy and friendly country of Pakistan.