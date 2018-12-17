Media boycotts KP assembly session to protest mass layoffs

These are the worst of times for the journalists in the country. Almost every other week, we hear news of newsroom layoffs.

The journalists of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa boycotted on Monday the assembly proceedings to protest the mass layoffs by media organisations across the country.

They walked out of the proceedings after the issue was raised in the assembly by Awami National Party (ANP) leader Sardar Hussain Babak saying that a media organisation has fired over 500 of its staff, including journalists, and 71 staffers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He was referring to the Jang Group, which announced to shut down five of its newspapers overnight.

He questioned progress on a resolution passed by the House in its previous session on the issue in which layoffs by media organisations were condemned and the federal and provincial governments were asked to condition an advertisement with the reinstatement of the sacked employees.

“The government is giving advertisements worth millions of rupees to these media organisations, but they are expelling journalists without any reason,” Babak said lauding the sacrifices laid by journalists for the country in the war against terrorism.

He asked the House to constitute a committee to look into the matter. He suggested that the government should stop advertising through media organisations that have sacked its employees and instead hold the advertisements until the restoration of the sacked staff.

Opposition Leader Akram Khan Durrani called for the implementation of the resolution passed by the assembly and remarked that media houses should stop firing their employees. He expressed his displeasure over the ongoing layoffs in the industry and asked the government to intervene.

Former local government minister Inayatullah Khan asked the government to stand with the journalists on the issue.

KP government spokesperson Shaukat Yousafzai condemned the layoffs and said that media organisation owners are using it to pressurise the government, even though it is paying them large sums of money in advertisements. He assured to play his part in resolving the issue, saying that he can arrange a meeting with the Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry with union leaders in KP.

The journalists held a protest demonstration in the assembly and a protest walk till the Peshawar Press Club where they demanded Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar to take suo motu notice of the journalists expulsion from media houses. “We will file a petition in the Supreme Court against the forced retirements and termination of our colleagues and we have launched a countrywide protest movement against the atrocities,” said Khyber Union of Journalists Senior Vice President Aziz Buneri. He added that the attitude of the media owners is unbearable and they will stop the circulation of those newspapers from where their colleagues have been fired.