Mazari tells US envoy to bring a ‘less arrogant and hostile’ mindset to Pakistan

Ever since the Twitter war between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Imran Khan, the relations between the two countries have been quite strenuous.

A ray of light appeared on Monday after Trump wrote a letter to Khan asking for help in bringing the Afghan Taliban to the negotiation table and aid the subsequent peace process.

On Tuesday, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad arrived in Islamabad. He is expected to facilitate an inclusive peace process in Afghanistan.

Responding to his tweet, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari remarked that he should bring a ‘less arrogant and hostile’ mindset to Pakistan. She remarked that Khan’s response to Trump’s offensive tweets compelled the US president to get a ‘reality check’.

PM IK’s response to Trump’s offensive tweets against Pak compelled Trump to do a reality chk & write to PM Khan asking for help in bringing peace to Afghanistan! So much for those in Pak who were quivering after IK’s tweets went out! — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) December 4, 2018

On November 19, the social media was on fire following high-octane exchanges between Trump and Prime Minister Khan. It started with Trump’s interview with Fox News. He remarked that aid to Pakistan was slashed because “they don’t do a damn thing for us”.

“And we give Pakistan $1.3 billion a year…[bin Laden] lived in Pakistan, we’re supporting Pakistan, we’re giving them $1.3 billion a year. I ended it because they don’t do anything for us,” he said.

Later on, he reiterated his stance on Twitter. “They [Pakistan] were just one of many countries that take from the United States without giving anything in return,” Trump tweeted. “We paid Pakistan billions of dollars and never told us he [Osama bin Laden] was living there.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan was quick to respond and felt the need to “set the record straight”. He requested the US to stop making Pakistan a scapegoat for their failures.

“Pakistan suffered 75,000 causalities in this war [against terrorism],” PM Khan said, adding that the country’s economy suffered a loss of $123 billion. “US aid was a minuscule $20 billion,” he added. “Can Mr Trump name another ally that gave such sacrifices?”