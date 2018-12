Ahmed Shah, Maulana Samiul Haq’s secretary , has been taken into custody from Peshawar, SAMAA TV reported Thursday.

Ahmed Shah had been taken into custody after the Maulana Haq’s murder in November. He was released to attend Maulana’s funeral prayers in Akora Khattak.

Maulana Haq was stabbed to death in his Rawalpindi home on November 2.

However, he had mysteriously disappeared after the funeral prayers. The police are interrogating him.