Maulana Samiul Haq’s killers will be arrested, President Alvi assures Hamidul Haq

President Arif Alvi has assured Maulana Hamidul Haq that the killers of Maulana Samiul Haq will be arrested soon.

The president visited Akora Khattak and met Maulana Samiul Haq’s son on Saturday.

Haq’s son told President Alvi that Punjab police have made no progress in the investigation of his father’s murder.

Maulana Haq was stabbed to death in his Rawalpindi home on November 2.

Hamidul Haq alleged that India had his father killed with the help of its agents in Afghanistan. He urged the government to arrest Maulana Samiul Haq’s killer as soon as possible.

President Alvi said that the assassination of Maulana Haq was a tragedy for the country, adding that the martyr served the country as the chairman of Difa-e-Pakistan council.