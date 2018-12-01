Maulana Samiul Haq’s killers will be arrested, President Alvi assures Hamidul Haq

December 1, 2018

President Arif Alvi has assured Maulana Hamidul Haq that the killers of Maulana Samiul Haq will be arrested soon.

The president visited Akora Khattak and met Maulana Samiul Haq’s son on Saturday.

Haq’s son told President Alvi that Punjab police have made no progress in the investigation of his father’s murder.

Maulana Haq was stabbed to death in his Rawalpindi home on November 2.

Hamidul Haq alleged that India had his father killed with the help of its agents in Afghanistan. He urged the government to arrest Maulana Samiul Haq’s killer as soon as possible.

President Alvi said that the assassination of Maulana Haq was a tragedy for the country, adding that the martyr served the country as the chairman of Difa-e-Pakistan council.

 
 
 

See Also

PM Imran Khan expected to announce package for tribal areas during Miramshah visit

November 26, 2018 12:42 pm

President Arif Alvi urges Pakistanis to practice what Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) preached

November 21, 2018 3:05 pm

Court rejects Punjab police’s plea to exhume Maulana Sami’s body

November 20, 2018 9:58 pm

Pictures: Reception of Army Chief General Bajwa’s son

November 12, 2018 11:18 pm

People gather at Darul Uloom Haqqania to mourn Maulana Samiul Haq

November 4, 2018 3:26 pm

Mourners arrive in Akora Khattak to pay their respects to Maulana Samiul Haq

November 4, 2018 3:19 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.