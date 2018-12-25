Mastermind of Chinese consulate attack killed in Afghanistan

Aslam alias Achu, a key commander of the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army, has reportedly been killed in Afghan Kandahar province, SAMAA TV reported Tuesday.

According to sources, Achu was killed along with his four commanders in a suicide attack in Aino Maina.

Related story: Two policemen, two civilians killed in attack on Chinese Consulate in Karachi’s Clifton

Aslam is believed to be the mastermind of the attack on Chinese consulate in Karachi. On November 23, at least seven people, including three terrorists, were killed in a gun attack on Chinese consulate in Karachi.