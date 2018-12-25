Mastermind of Chinese consulate attack killed in Afghanistan

December 25, 2018

Aslam alias Achu, a key commander of the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army, has reportedly been killed in Afghan Kandahar province, SAMAA TV reported Tuesday.

According to sources, Achu was killed along with his four commanders in a suicide attack in Aino Maina.

Related story: Two policemen, two civilians killed in attack on Chinese Consulate in Karachi’s Clifton

Aslam is believed to be the mastermind of the attack on Chinese consulate in Karachi. On November 23, at least seven people, including three terrorists, were killed in a gun attack on Chinese consulate in Karachi.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Do drone strikes combat the Taliban in Pakistan?

December 25, 2018 12:18 pm

Death toll in Kabul attack rises to 43: health ministry

December 25, 2018 9:44 am

Qureshi to visit Afghanistan, Iran, China and Russia

December 23, 2018 6:34 pm

UAE says ‘positive’ results from US-Taliban talks

December 19, 2018 11:31 pm

Boxer Nadir Baloch knocks out Afghan opponent in first round

December 18, 2018 5:15 pm

Pakistan brokers talks between Taliban and US in Abu Dhabi

December 18, 2018 10:12 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.