Marriyum Aurangzeb framed me in the PTV corruption case, says Attaul Haq Qasmi

December 5, 2018

Former PTV chairperson Attaul Haq Qasmi has said that former information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb framed him in the PTV corruption case.

Aurangzeb is a liar, he said in an interview to SAMAA TV. Qasmi accused Aurangzeb of not being faithful to any party. “I have told her this to her face,” he remarked.

On November 8, the Supreme Court declared Qasmi’s appointment illegal. The privileges awarded to him are also not according to the law, ruled the court. It also said he is not qualified to work in a government institution.

“She doesn’t know anything or any journalists. She showed me a lot of attitude,” Qasmi said. “I don’t think Marriyum Aurangzeb is sincere to any political party.”

They didn’t find anything against me and eventually forged a case pertaining to the budget of a programme, he alleged. “I will file an appeal against the judgment,” he said.

On the other hand, Aurangzeb said Qasmi is her senior and she respects him a lot. “I don’t have any problem with him,” she said.

‘Pervaiz Rasheed is a great man’

Qasmi said that former information minister Pervaiz Rasheed is a “great man” for stepping in to save Nawaz Sharif. “People wanted to trap Nawaz in the case, but Rasheed took the responsibility for it.”

On October 29, 2016, Rasheed resigned from his post after details of a meeting between civil and military authorities were published in a local newspaper.

 
 
 

