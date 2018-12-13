Man sets his rickshaw on fire in Karachi because he couldn’t get CNG

The police arrested the driver, identified as Rehan.He said that the CNG stations have been closed for last four days and he has two months of house rent to pay. “The landlord is saying either pay the rent or vacate the house. Should I go and start begging on the streets with my wife and kids?" Rehan asked.“How am I supposed to run my household when there’s no CNG?” he cried. “Out of rage, I set my rickshaw on fire with my own hands.”Sindh has been without CNG for four days and public transport has come to a standstill.The federal government approved on Thursday the dissolution of the board of both the Sui Southern Gas Company and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited.Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the gas shortage in Sindh is a huge issue and must be resolved as soon as possible. He has also said that whoever is responsible must be held accountable and cannot be forgiven under any circumstances.